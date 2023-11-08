MUST-WATCH: Rep. Thomas Massie masterfully exposes John Kerry's climate scam propaganda for the sheer undiluted nonsense that it is, in just two minutes.
"I think it's somewhat appropriate that somebody with a pseudoscience degree is here pushing pseudoscience in front of our committee today
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
