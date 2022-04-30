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Melbourne Protest 30 April 2022 - We Are One
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112 views • April 30, 2022
This is the other half of the Melbourne Protest were I was able to record an iconic Australian song "We Are One" sung when our protest paused at Victoria Market for a display of sound and passion display the shoppers. The people who share in our Melbourne protest marches each Saturday have formed supportive relationships and where a name might not be known there is still the powerful link of being known by sight, and if we skip a protest we are missed. There is something deep and powerful in that.
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