© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DEPOPULATION EVENT 2030 APRIL UPDATE
Follow
1
Share
Report
158 views • April 13, 2022
Deaths due to mRNA Super Para Magneto Transfer of Nano Lipid Particulates Iron Oxide Luciferin Phosphate
Through April 1, 2022
U.S States
26,693
DEATHS
147,677
HOSPITALIZATIONS
126,639
URGENT CARE
186,550
DOCTOR OFFICE VISITS
9,580
ANAPHYLAXIS
15,021
BELL'S PALSY
4,478
Miscarriages
13,677
Heart Attacks
38,024
Myocarditis/Pericarditis
49,516
Permanently Disabled
6,301
Thrombocytopenia/
Low Platelet
30,025
Life Threatening
41,451
Severe Allergic Reaction
13,299
Shingles
Never Say I Didn't Warn You,The Great Reset https://www.bitchute.com/video/elGXicgN4IUm/
LETHAL INJECTIONS FIRST ROUND MNRA DEATHS R.I.P. TO THE VICTIMS OF COVID VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zUfKN3EdphXD/
R.I.P. VICTIMS OF COVID-SARS VACCINES https://www.bitchute.com/video/S0RWxMcIXHZw/
HUMANITY SOON TO BE AN ENDANGERED SPECIES https://www.bitchute.com/video/AzH9nQkKK2FS/
Trusted to Death R I P victims of mNRA Vaccine https://www.bitchute.com/video/k5LgEdrohCzK/
mRNA Victims, Blinded by Science https://www.bitchute.com/video/tfjJdvM9AKRx/
Programable Magnetic Memory Nano Lipid Particulates, What are the Consequences? https://www.bitchute.com/video/xkqvo8RTouBj/
Situation Update at Warp speed 6/2021 OTT TV REALITY https://www.bitchute.com/video/4RDGvuUDGDS8/
No Stopping The Depopulation Agenda https://www.bitchute.com/video/0swhFnKcFadM/
mRNA Magneto Transfer of Nano Lipid Particulates Casualties June Update... R.I.P. victims https://www.bitchute.com/video/cXYbD7dqHGMZ/
Update R.I.P Victims Magneto Transfer of Nano Lipid Particulates Iron Oxide Lucerferin https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z7fK8LlbtrAC/
R.I.P Children of Man. MagnetoFection Coupled Starlink. SON OF MAN, WELCOME TO THE Machine https://www.bitchute.com/video/KGctChAZBkFl/
R.I.P VICTIMS OF MAGNETO TRANSFER MARK OF THE BEAST https://www.bitchute.com/video/upvyyeteOVQX/
DEPOPULATION EVENT CIRCA 2025, R.I.P VICTIMS MAGNETO TRANFECTION NANO LIPID PARTICULATES https://www.bitchute.com/video/DC1TD25L4rlP/
No Time Left For You... Depopulation Event circa 2025 https://www.bitchute.com/video/TOsgzla4FdsR/
The Whole World is About to Change! “Maintain Humanity Under 500,000,000 in Perpetual Balance with https://www.bitchute.com/video/QVENx5ZlUip7/
Urgent Warning, Graphene in Meats and Internment Resettlement Army National Guard https://www.bitchute.com/video/xAmVZSxPCkdj/
Its Time you Know https://www.bitchute.com/video/wqJfdhoqjfiT/
Update 9/2021 Vaccine Depopulation The Great Reset... OTT TV https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cg8CfDivsCbZ/
WARNING Urgent !! Update World Wide Depopulation Covid 19 Injections https://www.bitchute.com/video/jEmIh9THWVlO/
Highly Censored Urgent Warning! Rise of The Great Reset, Nano lipids and Hydra Vulgaris
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bfwIUaI2TBFH/
4TH GENERATION REVOLUTION INSIDE YOUR BODY. MANAGED COLLAPSE. https://www.bitchute.com/video/mz8fGncCbdlh/
Breaking Circa 2025 A Depopulation Event & Prince Charles of the Great Reset https://www.bitchute.com/video/c8TgyAYC22q7/
Updates Current Events, Daniel's Warning 2022 The Storm Is Here
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3mR1XGpVyCnV/
Current updates, In Chimerica They Trust, Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/dns5Amp2P5h9/
Current Updates, In Chimerica They Trust, Part2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ecuDZFW6rPZ/
R.I.P Victims Super Para Magneto Transfer Nano Lipid Particulates Monetary Wallet https://www.bitchute.com/video/nHZhkhAdXeqb/
Depopulation Event 2030, Highly Censored Update https://www.bitchut
Through April 1, 2022
U.S States
26,693
DEATHS
147,677
HOSPITALIZATIONS
126,639
URGENT CARE
186,550
DOCTOR OFFICE VISITS
9,580
ANAPHYLAXIS
15,021
BELL'S PALSY
4,478
Miscarriages
13,677
Heart Attacks
38,024
Myocarditis/Pericarditis
49,516
Permanently Disabled
6,301
Thrombocytopenia/
Low Platelet
30,025
Life Threatening
41,451
Severe Allergic Reaction
13,299
Shingles
Never Say I Didn't Warn You,The Great Reset https://www.bitchute.com/video/elGXicgN4IUm/
LETHAL INJECTIONS FIRST ROUND MNRA DEATHS R.I.P. TO THE VICTIMS OF COVID VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zUfKN3EdphXD/
R.I.P. VICTIMS OF COVID-SARS VACCINES https://www.bitchute.com/video/S0RWxMcIXHZw/
HUMANITY SOON TO BE AN ENDANGERED SPECIES https://www.bitchute.com/video/AzH9nQkKK2FS/
Trusted to Death R I P victims of mNRA Vaccine https://www.bitchute.com/video/k5LgEdrohCzK/
mRNA Victims, Blinded by Science https://www.bitchute.com/video/tfjJdvM9AKRx/
Programable Magnetic Memory Nano Lipid Particulates, What are the Consequences? https://www.bitchute.com/video/xkqvo8RTouBj/
Situation Update at Warp speed 6/2021 OTT TV REALITY https://www.bitchute.com/video/4RDGvuUDGDS8/
No Stopping The Depopulation Agenda https://www.bitchute.com/video/0swhFnKcFadM/
mRNA Magneto Transfer of Nano Lipid Particulates Casualties June Update... R.I.P. victims https://www.bitchute.com/video/cXYbD7dqHGMZ/
Update R.I.P Victims Magneto Transfer of Nano Lipid Particulates Iron Oxide Lucerferin https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z7fK8LlbtrAC/
R.I.P Children of Man. MagnetoFection Coupled Starlink. SON OF MAN, WELCOME TO THE Machine https://www.bitchute.com/video/KGctChAZBkFl/
R.I.P VICTIMS OF MAGNETO TRANSFER MARK OF THE BEAST https://www.bitchute.com/video/upvyyeteOVQX/
DEPOPULATION EVENT CIRCA 2025, R.I.P VICTIMS MAGNETO TRANFECTION NANO LIPID PARTICULATES https://www.bitchute.com/video/DC1TD25L4rlP/
No Time Left For You... Depopulation Event circa 2025 https://www.bitchute.com/video/TOsgzla4FdsR/
The Whole World is About to Change! “Maintain Humanity Under 500,000,000 in Perpetual Balance with https://www.bitchute.com/video/QVENx5ZlUip7/
Urgent Warning, Graphene in Meats and Internment Resettlement Army National Guard https://www.bitchute.com/video/xAmVZSxPCkdj/
Its Time you Know https://www.bitchute.com/video/wqJfdhoqjfiT/
Update 9/2021 Vaccine Depopulation The Great Reset... OTT TV https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cg8CfDivsCbZ/
WARNING Urgent !! Update World Wide Depopulation Covid 19 Injections https://www.bitchute.com/video/jEmIh9THWVlO/
Highly Censored Urgent Warning! Rise of The Great Reset, Nano lipids and Hydra Vulgaris
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bfwIUaI2TBFH/
4TH GENERATION REVOLUTION INSIDE YOUR BODY. MANAGED COLLAPSE. https://www.bitchute.com/video/mz8fGncCbdlh/
Breaking Circa 2025 A Depopulation Event & Prince Charles of the Great Reset https://www.bitchute.com/video/c8TgyAYC22q7/
Updates Current Events, Daniel's Warning 2022 The Storm Is Here
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3mR1XGpVyCnV/
Current updates, In Chimerica They Trust, Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/dns5Amp2P5h9/
Current Updates, In Chimerica They Trust, Part2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ecuDZFW6rPZ/
R.I.P Victims Super Para Magneto Transfer Nano Lipid Particulates Monetary Wallet https://www.bitchute.com/video/nHZhkhAdXeqb/
Depopulation Event 2030, Highly Censored Update https://www.bitchut
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.