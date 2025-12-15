35-year-old man collapsed and died suddenly while playing badminton in Negeri, Malaysia

A 35-year-old man collapsed due to physical discomfort while playing badminton at a badminton court in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, on Tuesday (21 October), and passed away despite being in good health.

According to a report by Sin Chew Daily, the man was playing a casual game of badminton with a friend when he suddenly felt unwell towards the end of the game and collapsed.

Fellow badminton players attempted immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man and used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on him, but they ultimately failed to revive him.

The man, who has 2 young children and a wife who is expected to give birth to their 3rd child at the end of this month, is said to be someone who likes outdoor sports and was in good health, though a recent physical examination showed that he had mild hypertension.

His family members are finding it difficult to accept his death due to its sudden nature, though they are working through their grief in an effort to handle his funeral affairs.

Our sincerest condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.

https://worldofbuzz.com/healthy-35yo-msian-man-collapses-dies-during-badminton-game-in-seremban/

