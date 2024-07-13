RICH DAD POOR DAD’S KIYOSAKI ON ECONOMIC TURBULENCE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/rich-dad-poor-dads-kiyosaki-on-economic-turbulence/
Entrepreneur, personal finance educator, and author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, joins Del live from the Freedom Fest in Las Vegas with insights for these economic turbulent times. Get his financial expertise on everything from the positives and negatives of personal debt, crypto currency, and why the income gap continues to widen.
AIRDATE: July 11, 2024