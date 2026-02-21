BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🚨USS Gerald R. Ford has passed through the Strait of Gibraltar, heading toward the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1351 followers
0
159 views • 24 hours ago

🚨🇺🇸 The USS Gerald R. Ford, the US Navy's most advanced aircraft carrier, has passed through the Strait of Gibraltar, heading toward the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran.

Adding:

Why a US strike on Iran could devastate civilians

👉 As the US armada near Iran's wells and Trump threatens to make “bad things happen” unless Tehran cuts a deal, a 2025 decision by Secretary of War Hegseth threatens to turn any new US aggression a hell for Iran’s civilians.

In February 2025, after a DOGE review, Hegseth moved to slash even the flimsy programs the Pentagon had in place to protect noncombatants:

➡️ gutting the Civilian Harm Mitigation & Response Office and the Civilian Protection Center for Excellence, which were tasked with helping US troops better understand “civilian environments” and “patterns of life” – mapping residential areas, schools, hospitals, etc. to minimize harm to civilians in conflict zones, and providing specialized advice, education and training on urban combat environments

➡️ making law of war training on battlefield ethics optional to remove “unnecessary distractions” and focus on “decisive action in combat”

➡️ eliminating specialized harm reduction-focused advisory posts from major commands

➡️ firing top Judge Advocates General (JAGs) tasked with upholding the so-called ‘Uniform Code of Military Justice’

➡️ broadening the scope of strikes and spec ops raids and the range of ‘legitimate targets’

Even with these restrictions, training and personnel in place, the US military wasn’t exactly delicate with civilians – as Iraqis, Afghans, Yemenis, Serbs and others can tell you.

Without them, Iran’s civilians could face even more indiscriminate slaughter. You know, the same Iranians US media, Israeli bots and clown prince Pahlavi say need ‘protection’ from the mullahs?

Past as precedent

The June 2025 Iran-Israel war serves as a preview of the kind of indiscriminate devastation an army not restrained by any sense of 'laws of war' could reap.

In that conflict, America's 'closest ally', which coordinates with Washington on military policy and relies on it for its weaponry:

🔴 killed or injured thousands of civilians

🔴 casually and purposely targeted residential neighborhoods, hospitals, schools, government buildings, utilities infrastructure, airports, media buildings, etc. (over 120 apartment buildings alone destroyed, 500+ damaged)


@geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
