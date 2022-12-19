Florida Senator Marco Rubio, Has Introduced Legislation To Ban TikTok

https://gnews.org/articles/597130
摘要：12/15/2022 Fox News: Florida Senator Marco Rubio says that the reason for the ban of TikTok in the US is that it's basically a wholly owned subsidiary of the Chinese Communist Party which uses TikTok to access all kinds of users’ data and could use it against the US for espionage, for foreign policy, for division.
