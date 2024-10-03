BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: Beth St. Denis—CHP Candidate for Windsor—Tecumseh—Lakeshore
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
112 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 7 months ago

October 3, 2024: My guest this week is Beth St. Denis. She is the Executive Manager of a small business in Windsor, Ontario. She recently attended the CHP National Convention in Ancaster and is committed to serving as a candidate. Beth is already a veteran of one political campaign and knows about the work involved; she ran for the Windsor City Council in 2022. She is passionate about the challenges Canadians are facing today—both economically and socially and convinced that compromise on moral issues is a recipe for disaster. She joined CHP because she saw that our policies were in complete alignment with her own and that the CHP was the ONLY party committed to “protecting innocent human life from conception until natural death.” Beth also hosts her own podcast, The Truth Trumpet.

You can find episodes of The Truth Trumpet podcast here: https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthTrumpet

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
uncarbonclimatewhofreedom of speechwindsorchp canadarod taylorpartycandidatewetbethtrusteeschpcanadachp talkschristian heritagebeth st deniswindsor tecumseh lakeshoregreater essex countydistrict school boardspeakers list
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy