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Head's Up!! It Just Got Worse, Cellphone Covid Detection, Songbird Scenario, and More: 12.20.2020
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1728 views • December 20, 2020
Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
HEADS-UP! It Just Got Worse
https://headlineswithavoice.com/2020/12/20/heads-up-it-just-got-worse/
--
Researchers adapt cell phone camera for SARS-CoV-2 detection
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201205143454.htm
New CRISPR-Based Test for COVID-19 Uses a Smartphone Camera
Read more: https://statnano.com/news/68357/New-CRISPR-Based-Test-for-COVID-19-Uses-a-Smartphone-Camera#ixzz6hC0kLee2
Can Crispr-Based Covid-19 Testing Using Smartphones Slow The Pandemic?
https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2020/12/19/can-crispr-based-covid-19-testing-using-smartphones-slow-the-pandemic/
--
Songbird | Official Trailer [HD] | On Demand Everywhere December 11
https://youtu.be/IgxXSfto6Vo
--
Power Is An Illusion, Control Is A Facade
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/power-illusion-control-facade
COVID Mass Hypnosis and Explosive New Info!
https://youtu.be/oFYamum0YVc
--
Borax Cures and Health Benefits
https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
--
Hawaii Volcano Update News Report December 2020 - Kilauea - Mauna Loa - Halemaumau Crater
https://youtu.be/m36tYCeY_D0
--
Fireball Report: https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_events?country=-1&;year=2020&num_report_select=-99&event=&event_id=&event_year=&num_report=
--
“Amoeba that devours the brain” spreads to the north of the USA
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/amoeba-that-devours-the-brain-spreads-to-the-north-of-the-usa.html
--
Trump Declares National Emergency! Calls For Americans To March Against The Swamp January 6, 2021
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fde8270a8d3d905041c357a
--
America Unearthed: The New World Order (S2, E2) | Full Episode | History
https://youtu.be/8lzLdzNhsmE
--
WHO (Finally) Admits PCR Tests Create False Positives
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/who-finally-admits-pcr-tests-create-false-positives
--
Dr. Paul Thomas Targeted By Medical Board & Media After Landmark Vaccine Study — Interview
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/12/dr-paul-thomas-targeted-by-medical-board-media-after-landmark-vaccine-study-interview.html
--
CDC Issues New Guidelines, Launches Probe After 1000s Negatively-Affected Following COVID-19 Vaccination
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cdc-issues-new-guidelines-launches-probe-after-1000s-negatively-affected-following-covid
--
Coronavirus Surge Is Overwhelming Hospitals From Coast To Coast | TODAY
https://youtu.be/VFulFhJi9Mk
--
Covid: Ministers meet amid rising infection rates in England
https://youtu.be/t2Y72PggRhY
--
UK tightens lockdown over fast-spreading new Covid strain | Coronavirus update
https://youtu.be/1IsVZ0EAv64
--
AP Health News Hub: https://apnews.com/hub/health
--
CDC advisory committee recommends Moderna COVID vaccine for emergency use after FDA’s authorization
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2129072648060/cdc-advisory-committee-recommends-moderna-covid-vaccine-for-emergency-use-after-fdas-authorization?s=oldSite&;ss=i0
--
Covid-19: New coronavirus variant is identified in UK: Dr. Campbell: https://youtu.be/MINIibH2Iaw
--
This Will NEVER END...Boring Announces NEW STRAIN
https://youtu.be/yVuJNgHFIqM
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
HEADS-UP! It Just Got Worse
https://headlineswithavoice.com/2020/12/20/heads-up-it-just-got-worse/
--
Researchers adapt cell phone camera for SARS-CoV-2 detection
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201205143454.htm
New CRISPR-Based Test for COVID-19 Uses a Smartphone Camera
Read more: https://statnano.com/news/68357/New-CRISPR-Based-Test-for-COVID-19-Uses-a-Smartphone-Camera#ixzz6hC0kLee2
Can Crispr-Based Covid-19 Testing Using Smartphones Slow The Pandemic?
https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2020/12/19/can-crispr-based-covid-19-testing-using-smartphones-slow-the-pandemic/
--
Songbird | Official Trailer [HD] | On Demand Everywhere December 11
https://youtu.be/IgxXSfto6Vo
--
Power Is An Illusion, Control Is A Facade
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/power-illusion-control-facade
COVID Mass Hypnosis and Explosive New Info!
https://youtu.be/oFYamum0YVc
--
Borax Cures and Health Benefits
https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
--
Hawaii Volcano Update News Report December 2020 - Kilauea - Mauna Loa - Halemaumau Crater
https://youtu.be/m36tYCeY_D0
--
Fireball Report: https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_events?country=-1&;year=2020&num_report_select=-99&event=&event_id=&event_year=&num_report=
--
“Amoeba that devours the brain” spreads to the north of the USA
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/amoeba-that-devours-the-brain-spreads-to-the-north-of-the-usa.html
--
Trump Declares National Emergency! Calls For Americans To March Against The Swamp January 6, 2021
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fde8270a8d3d905041c357a
--
America Unearthed: The New World Order (S2, E2) | Full Episode | History
https://youtu.be/8lzLdzNhsmE
--
WHO (Finally) Admits PCR Tests Create False Positives
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/who-finally-admits-pcr-tests-create-false-positives
--
Dr. Paul Thomas Targeted By Medical Board & Media After Landmark Vaccine Study — Interview
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/12/dr-paul-thomas-targeted-by-medical-board-media-after-landmark-vaccine-study-interview.html
--
CDC Issues New Guidelines, Launches Probe After 1000s Negatively-Affected Following COVID-19 Vaccination
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cdc-issues-new-guidelines-launches-probe-after-1000s-negatively-affected-following-covid
--
Coronavirus Surge Is Overwhelming Hospitals From Coast To Coast | TODAY
https://youtu.be/VFulFhJi9Mk
--
Covid: Ministers meet amid rising infection rates in England
https://youtu.be/t2Y72PggRhY
--
UK tightens lockdown over fast-spreading new Covid strain | Coronavirus update
https://youtu.be/1IsVZ0EAv64
--
AP Health News Hub: https://apnews.com/hub/health
--
CDC advisory committee recommends Moderna COVID vaccine for emergency use after FDA’s authorization
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2129072648060/cdc-advisory-committee-recommends-moderna-covid-vaccine-for-emergency-use-after-fdas-authorization?s=oldSite&;ss=i0
--
Covid-19: New coronavirus variant is identified in UK: Dr. Campbell: https://youtu.be/MINIibH2Iaw
--
This Will NEVER END...Boring Announces NEW STRAIN
https://youtu.be/yVuJNgHFIqM
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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