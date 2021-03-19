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Pepe's Fireside Frens - Episode 8
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20 views • March 19, 2021
Raising consciousness in order to activate higher knowledge from the holographic universe - Part 1
VECTOR and Paul cover a document written in 1983 and declassified by the C_A regarding the raising of consciousness through the "Gateway" program, and a users ability to transcend time and space as a result of learned capabilities from the program.
VECTOR and Paul cover a document written in 1983 and declassified by the C_A regarding the raising of consciousness through the "Gateway" program, and a users ability to transcend time and space as a result of learned capabilities from the program.
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