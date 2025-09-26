The Revolution Didn't Begin with a Shot. It Began with a Line in the Sand.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Life, liberty, and property weren’t just theories - they were the foundation of the American Revolution. John Locke wrote them, the Declaration adopted them, but Samuel Adams turned them into action. In 1772, he drafted an incredibly important, but almost totally forgotten document that led to the network of communication and resistance and laid the groundwork for independence.
Path to Liberty: September 26, 2025