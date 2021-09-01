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Dr. Peter McCullough: COVID-19, Lockdowns & The Dangerous Jab That's Driving Delta
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464 views • September 01, 2021
"50% with Delta are fully vaccinated". . . "the vaccinated appear to be super spreaders" . . "crisis are the vaccinated the victims are the non vaccinated". . . "vaccine spiralling out of control". . . "vaccine doesn't work . . its completely experimental . . . : we have an out of control bio logical catastrophe in our medical history". . . "not worth it". . .
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