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Restore God-Given Rights
Freedom on Deck
Freedom on Deck
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0 view • April 17, 2022
First, rescind the Biden regime’s decree that anyone who disagrees with Democrats is a domestic terrorist, because only then can we restore our God-given Constitutional rights! And along with our guests Reggie Littlejohn and Bob Swick, we have a special guest, part two of the interview with Barrie Schwortz - official Shroud of Turin technical photographer, and here we show scientific evidence of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
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turinshroudschwortzdomesticterrorists
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy