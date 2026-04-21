Is this why Tartaria was killed & historically erased?

Too much, over use, of any one thing can bring on deleterious results! Was Nicola Tesla’s Long Island energy gathering Tower a potential focal-beam tower capable under strange conditions of becoming an electrico-fire-storm maker? Could Tesla have created the 1908 Tunguska Explosion in Siberia? Can Tesla’s Earth energy-gathering, the Great Pyramid, & other Earth-wide ancient Grid systems be over-used to the point a massive explosion could occur?

Could we correct this serious failure-downfall issue by developing/including a cross-system circuit breaker for when the Earth’s atmosphere becomes overly charged from the Heavens or Sun?

We need to seriously question leading scientists who go ahead with experiments that create long-time affects on our Earth’s upper atmosphere. Did the atomic explosions set-off in the upper atmosphere by U.S. war scientists in the early 1950s cause lasting damage to Earth---only now being understood as “ozone holes” & the Sun burning through the atmosphere & creating “Global Instability?” Is geo-engineering/weather-engine manipulation causing a bad situation to get increasingly worse? When are official recognized ‘Scientists’---with many college degrees, merely stupid persons bent on destroying the entire World?

Can each of us ‘Come out of Her…”/publicly break our legal contract so as to not give THEM/The CORPORATOCRACY our application/approval/vote/sanction to make THEIR sins/debts our sins (if you’re a constitutor/registered voter! ..It matters not who you vote for, it matters you are registered as “an applicant”/constituent to democracy---legal to be ate/sacrificed if your team loses! ..That’s A Deal with The Devil! ..An approval of DEAD/underWorld/corporate-inclined SATAN.)

Warning: As with the scorpion mentioned in this video, be sure who you are making a legally binding contract with, as per what THEY are---paper corporation or not---will determine the outcome from that “simple constitutor-binding agreement!”





Cover-up burials have occurred too often to ignore. The Bosnian Pyramid Complex, Gobekli Tepe, other world sites [Tataria Cities themselves] were buried with greater underground structures further beneath the upper buried features. The Great Pyramid’s outer casing stones were removed: This is claimed by “historians” that this was because other tribes wanted stones for their own building of houses! No! The Pyramid was decommissioned-dismantled so it would not work! This took “work” to bury/dehistoricize ancient wonders; something mere degenerates would not be inclined to accomplish! Also, this would not happen simply for mere profit & control by a few greedy ELITE Families! The Tartarian people & Guilds would have to have believed Earth energy Grid production had to be dismantled=killed. ..Even if the ELITE helped put that into their heads!

1859 Carrington Event https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7rKwaZzYH1k

World Prosperity can be: https://globalfamilygroup.com/

http://annavonreitz.com/