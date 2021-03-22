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Rita Williams descibes what Mormonism is really about
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96 views • March 22, 2021
This video details the organization of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Mormons, what it provides & why people rarely leave. Mormon missionaries are led by spirits to born again believers because they are ready to serve Jesus Christ and don't realize that their Jesus is not the Jesus of the Bible. Described by Rita Williams, a former Temple Mormon (20 years)
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