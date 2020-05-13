InfoWars - The Pseudoscience of Injected Vaccines, Big Pharma's Final Solution - Greg Reese

Immunology 101 tells us that the early warning system of our immune system are situated just under the surface of our skin, our eyes, nose, mouth and in our mucus membrane all the way into the lungs... all the places where our body engages the outside world. These are sentry cells which alert the soldiers in our blood and weapon builders within our gut when the body has been BREACHED and by what. Injections sneak past the sentry's and confuse the inner immune cells when the pathogen enters the tissue and blood.



The original Small Pox "Shot" was an inoculation a scratched infected patch breaking the skin of the upper arm... the dendretic sentry cells were in full play and the inner cells produced the desired weapons for immunity, all as it should be. Deep vaccination on the other hand is a method of debilitating, short circuiting the immune system in an attempt to command it through adjuvants. This can cause auto immune responses because the inner cells are caught unaware, which can result in a cytokine storm and death in their panic. Vaccines have always been an immune system compromise to soften us up over the last 70+ years for this FINAL assault!



As always, Gregg has delivered an engaging, fact filled, and concise report. Thanks Mr. Reese. ~JT