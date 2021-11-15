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"I WENT THROUGH 6 MONTHS OF HELL WITH MY JAB REACTION" SARAH'S JAB EXPERIENCE
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430 views • November 15, 2021
Source: PiratePete. Sad story. I don't think she realizes that she is dying. Little by little. More you may have missed but would like to see:
The groups that have been exempted from getting the vaccine: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DxnDakZsoO1j/
The groups that have been exempted from getting the vaccine: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DxnDakZsoO1j/
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