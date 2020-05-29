Are You Ready For Your...Immunity Passport?

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Think of it as the REAL ID on steroids. The airlines and sectors of government are pushing for a biometric "immunity passport" to prove that one is not corona contagious before flying, attending large events, maybe even going to work. Is this the number of the beast or a sensible reaction to a pandemic? Something in-between? Plus today's program will look at another pandemic: depression and anxiety as a result of the shutdown. And Minnesota Governor Tim Walz emptied out hospitals and cancelled surgeries to make way for a coronavirus tidal wave that never hit. How many deaths occurred in the push to avoid deaths? Finally, freedom action in Brazoria County as homeschoolers challenge park shutdowns.