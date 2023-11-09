The Truth About Kid Grooming with Host Tania Joy and Michelle Peterson | Counter Narrative Ep. 150

Tania Joy is the presenter of several shows, including The Tania Joy Show, Hollywood Decode, Wellness Wisdom with Dr. Sherwood, and Coffee Talk with Esther. She is a dedicated conservative patriot committed to revealing the truth to safeguard the republic.





Tania is also a skilled singer and actress who had the honor of performing the national anthem during Clay Clark’s and General Flynn’s ReAwaken America Tour in Las Vegas.





Michelle and her family have been through the most horrific experience any parent can imagine. We broke her story first on The Tania Joy Show, back in February of this year and she has since now co-written a bill with Amy Coello that is now being pushed throughout all 50 states to remove the option of a plea deal with someone charged with grooming.





Michelle Peterson: Founder of Andrews Law | X: @michellepete77 | TruthSocial: @littlebopete





