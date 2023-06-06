Rooted And Grounded In The Holy Ghost Or Religion

The devil will be worshipped as God in what is called mystery Babylon: one world religion, one world monetary system and one world government.





The people of God are being taken off the earth as we choose to suffer, rather than unite with the world for peace and safety. Like the days of Noah the children of the devil will be taking over making the field clear for the wrath of God to be poured out without mixture. ALL nations will hate the true worshippers of God in Christ. Sons of God on the earth.