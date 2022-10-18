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10/16/2022 Miles Guo: Long before the 20th National Congress of the CCP, the CCP has already started to bribe big Western media companies through its BGY Scheme and turn them into its mouthpiece to suppress the Whistleblowers’ Movement and the New Federal State of China en