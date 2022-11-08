Left Gaslights Americans, Demanding We All Forget The Last Two Years | Ep. 40

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We start with the phrase forgive and forget, as COVID lockdown nuts, including the head of the second largest teachers union in the country, are gaslighting Americans by saying we should all just forget the last two years of draconian mandates.
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