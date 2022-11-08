Left Gaslights Americans, Demanding We All Forget The Last Two Years | Ep. 40

We start with the phrase forgive and forget, as COVID lockdown nuts, including the head of the second largest teachers union in the country, are gaslighting Americans by saying we should all just forget the last two years of draconian mandates.
✍️Leave Us A Message: StayEducated.org
📲 Watch More | FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.