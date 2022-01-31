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1/31/2022 Miles Guo’s Chinese New Year Live: The launch of H-Pay means that the Himalaya Exchange and Himalaya Coin have been opened to unlimited possibilities. The CCP has put up an enormous amount of money to stop H-Pay from launching