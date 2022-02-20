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THE ISSAC KAPPY STORY - FOR THOSE WHO WERE NOT WATCHING
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Anti-Disinformation
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239 views • February 20, 2022
THE ISSAC KAPPY STORY - FOR THOSE WHO WERE NOT WATCHING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wGaYsly4R7hT/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre

Issac Kappy vs The Shadows - The Hollywood COVID-Connection-to-Pedowood
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Issac-Kappy-vs-The-Shadows---The-Hollywood-COVID-Connection-to-Pedowood:8?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4&;lid=aeb4bacf75f50737b4b583737b201295ced93108

saac Kappy - Hoax perpetrators song
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Isaac-Kappy-Hoax-Perpetrators:1?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4&;lid=aeb4bacf75f50737b4b583737b201295ced93108

Isaac Kappy speaks to Jim Carey
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Isaac-Kappy-Jim-Carey:d?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4&;lid=aeb4bacf75f50737b4b583737b201295ced93108

Isaac Kappy - We will win
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Issac-Kappy-we-will-win:8?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4&;lid=aeb4bacf75f50737b4b583737b201295ced93108

Isaac Kappy_s 2nd video exposing more Hollywood names!!!
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/isaac-kappy-s-2nd-video-exposing-more:7?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4&;lid=aeb4bacf75f50737b4b583737b201295ced93108

BRACKETS AND JACKETS: SPECIAL EPSTEIN ISLAND EDITION BY ISAAC KAPPY https://www.bitchute.com/video/Slaoy5uNgdIR/
Isaac Kappy drops names of some of the well-known friends of Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier and convicted child sex offender. They were also among his frequent guests to Little Saint James, a private island of the United States Virgin Islands, off the coast of St. Thomas. During Epstein's ownership, the island acquired local nicknames such as "Island of Sin" and "Pedophile Island" as it was alleged to be a location where sexual abuse of underage girls occurred.

"PEDOGATE & PEDOWOOD: The List of Pedophile Satanists Just Gets Longer": http://stateofthenation.co/?p=17513
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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