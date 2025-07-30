BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ZKSync 3.0: Decoding the Elastic Chain. By Vassilis Tziokas, Head of Ecosystem Success
🚀 Dive into the next evolution of ZKSync with Vassilis Tziokas, Head of Ecosystem Success, as he breaks down ZKSync 3.0: The Elastic Chain—a revolutionary step toward limitless scalability and seamless interoperability in blockchain.

🔹 What is the Elastic Chain?
🔹 How does ZKSync 3.0 solve scalability challenges?
🔹 Key features & benefits for developers and users

Whether you're a developer, investor, or blockchain enthusiast, this is your guide to the future of Ethereum scaling. Don’t miss out—like, subscribe, and hit the bell for more insights!

#ZKSync #Blockchain #Ethereum #Layer2 #Crypto #Web3 #ElasticChain

