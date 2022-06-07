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RT crew comes under fire in Donbass, Reuters driver killed
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163 views • June 07, 2022
RT.
An RT reporter and his crew have come under heavy fire while working in the Donbass. While the RT crew emerged from the ordeal uninjured, a nearby Reuters crew were not so fortunate, with two journalists injured and their driver killed during the attack.
RT’s Igor Zhdanov, working just outside the town of Severodonetsk, described the incident on his Telegram channel. ‘At first it looked as if they hit a landmine: the car flipped over and caught fire,’ he said. ‘The driver died on the spot. The journalists were hospitalized.’ He added, ‘our crew is fine’. Zhdanov said that the attackers had waited for the crews to start driving down the road before shelling the vehicles, using a drone overhead to adjust targeting.
So far no one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Reuters has yet to release a statement
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Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17adhe-rt-crew-comes-under-fire-in-donbass.html
An RT reporter and his crew have come under heavy fire while working in the Donbass. While the RT crew emerged from the ordeal uninjured, a nearby Reuters crew were not so fortunate, with two journalists injured and their driver killed during the attack.
RT’s Igor Zhdanov, working just outside the town of Severodonetsk, described the incident on his Telegram channel. ‘At first it looked as if they hit a landmine: the car flipped over and caught fire,’ he said. ‘The driver died on the spot. The journalists were hospitalized.’ He added, ‘our crew is fine’. Zhdanov said that the attackers had waited for the crews to start driving down the road before shelling the vehicles, using a drone overhead to adjust targeting.
So far no one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Reuters has yet to release a statement
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17adhe-rt-crew-comes-under-fire-in-donbass.html
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