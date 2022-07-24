Kash Patel Destroys the J6 Narrative & Brings Receipts | Kash's Corner Clip

Kash Patel destroys the J6 narrative by going into detail about how President Trump, through SecDef Miller, authorized (days before J6) the Secretary of the Army to act immediately when Mayor Bowser called upon the National Guard.

When [they] called for the National Guard on J6, they knew it would take time to pull the actual NG soldiers together from their daily life to get to the Capitol.

The swamp chose chaos to further their narrative. Don’t worry, this will become public knowledge.

Source: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10477





