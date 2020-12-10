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'PCR Vs Rapid Antigen - Safely Opening Up Society - a Rational Technical Approach
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128 views • December 10, 2020
PCR Testing destroys our society, our freedoms, our population mental and physical health. It has a lot to answer for.
But there is a solution - one which could be deployed rapidly. Download this video here, and share EVERYWHERE! https://we.tl/t-br1SYmbZv7
thank you so much, for what you can do to support me and more importantly - the mission to share good science!
For monthly donation to support me directly, or give a one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
My Patreon Link here: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
But there is a solution - one which could be deployed rapidly. Download this video here, and share EVERYWHERE! https://we.tl/t-br1SYmbZv7
thank you so much, for what you can do to support me and more importantly - the mission to share good science!
For monthly donation to support me directly, or give a one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
My Patreon Link here: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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