Haitian PM Ariel Henry resigns amid chaos in the country
RT


March 12, 2024


Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has announced his resignation amid unprecedented gang violence in the country. However, he said he would remain in office until a new government is formed.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ir7rn-haitian-pm-ariel-henry-resigns-amid-chaos-in-the-country.html

haitichaosprime ministerresignsgang violencertnew governmentariel henry

