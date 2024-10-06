BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP (S2E69, 20241012) How Stupid Have Americans Become (Part 1) BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
37 views • 7 months ago

CTP S2E69 NOTES ( listen (Sat Oct 12 2024 and thereafter) at:

http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E69) "How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 1 of 2)"

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript for full Show Notes (including related links) and Transcript Bonus

We all, of course, are ignorant of things we've yet to Research - however, today, and again in part 2 that will drop Nov. 2nd, we are talking about those who refuse to educate themselves on anything wanting, preferring, DELUSIONAL STUPIDITY over Reality! As I say (a #JoeOriginal) in my CTP2 book Quotations chapter: “The ultra-far-Left - They don't know and they don't want to know cuz they know enough that if they really knew their feewings based delusional bubble would burst!"

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: TBD


Episode related pieces...

- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD

- TBD


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- DeepCast.fm episodes digests direct: deepcast.fm/podcast/christitutionalist-tm-politics

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Coffee affiliate 1: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Coffee affiliate 2: tinyurl.com/MonkeyCultCoffees (promocode: CTP10)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(CTP S2E69 Audio Sat Oct 12 2024)


some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit


In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.

researchbraincommon sensefactsstupidthinkinglogicreasonintelligencerealityfeelingsdelusionbubbleignorantcommon-sense
