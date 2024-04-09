Create New Account
Bushcraft, Survival, and Homesteading: Biggest Hands-On Learning Event in the United States!
Video copied from Old School Survival Youtube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lT9neudCkZw

Old School Survival Boot Camp – the largest hands-on survival, homesteading, and bushcraft event in the United States! From butchering to blacksmithing, herbalism to bushcraft, the Old School Survival Boot Camp has it all! 170 classes to choose from! Discover the secrets of bushcraft from none other than Dave Canterbury and the instructors from Pathfinders School. 30 classes just for kids! Join like-minded folks from 26 states and Canada May 17-19 in the Hocking Hills region of Ohio. Homeschool, group, military, and first responder discounts. www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com

Resistance Chicks will be teaching 3 or 4 classes. You can use the Prome Code RChicks for 35% off 3 Day Pass and Registration

