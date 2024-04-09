Bushcraft, Survival, and Homesteading: Biggest Hands-On Learning Event in the United States!

Video copied from Old School Survival Youtube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lT9neudCkZw
Old School Survival Boot Camp – the largest hands-on survival, homesteading, and bushcraft event in the United States! From butchering to blacksmithing, herbalism to bushcraft, the Old School Survival Boot Camp has it all! 170 classes to choose from! Discover the secrets of bushcraft from none other than Dave Canterbury and the instructors from Pathfinders School. 30 classes just for kids! Join like-minded folks from 26 states and Canada May 17-19 in the Hocking Hills region of Ohio. Homeschool, group, military, and first responder discounts. www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com
Resistance Chicks will be teaching 3 or 4 classes. You can use the Prome Code RChicks for 35% off 3 Day Pass and Registration
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.