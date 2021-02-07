Psychosis 666 and the anointed Antichrists

Let's verify together how many times the word "Antichrist" is written in the Bible. While you are online, find a website that provides free access to an Online Bible. Select a translation of your choice and search for Antichrist. In the King James Version the word Antichrist only appears 4 times.You have heard Ministers quoting verses of the Book of Revelation to justify their belief in an Antichrist who will mark us with a digital bar code or force us to receive a chip implant: the word Antichrist is not written in Revelation. Only the words "False Prophet" are written in Revelation.The Word Antichrist appears 4 times in the Epistles of Johnand the description given by the Apostle was for the type of Antichrists that existed during the time period of the Early Church:1 John 2:18Little children, it is the last time: and as ye have heard that ANTICHRIST SHALL COME, even now are there many antichrists; whereby we know that it is the last time.In John 4:3 it is also written about the "spirit" of Antichrist: "ye have heard THAT IT SHOULD COME; and even now already is it in the world."As you just read the Apostle John wrote that "even now" speaking of his Time, the Spirit of Antichrist was already in the world.Speaking again about his time, Apostle John wrote in 2 John 1:7: "for many deceivers are entered into the world". He explained that these deceivers do not confess Christ and therefore they are the Antichrists.To have a clear understanding about Antichrist and the Spirit of Antichrist during the time of Apostle John, I suggest that you take the time to read this very interesting Study which is posted on Brighteon:Spirit of AntichristThe world has long changed and evolved, we are no longer living in the Time of the Early Church with the first version of Antichrists. You need to be aware that right now (Antichrists) False Prophets are on Christian TV, Radio and on the internet proclaiming that Jesus Christ is Lord to prey on the sick, the elderly, the handicap and weak minded. We have now the new, revised and smart version of (Antichrists) False Prophets, they deceive in the Name of Jesus and they mark uninformed Christians with the Devil's Anointing as it is foretold in the Bible.2 Corinthians 11:4FOR IF HE THAT COMETH preacheth another Jesus, whom we have not preached, or if ye receive another spirit, which ye have not received, or another gospel, which ye have not accepted, ye might well bear with him.2 Thessalonians 2:9 EVEN HIM, WHOSE COMING is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders,10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.Matthew 24:5FOR MANY SHALL COME in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.To know who are the False Prophets marking the Churches with the "Spiritual" Mark of the Beast, take the time to read this extremely important Study posted on Brighteon:Did you take the Mark of the Beast? Did the false Prophet come to your Church?Why Devils are manifesting in Signs and Wonder Churches?False Prophets of Christianity exposedPastors getting Anointing from GraveyardsAntichrists and the Mark of the Beast