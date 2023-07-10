The Lie of Freedom, Equality and Brotherhood in the Protocols of Zion – Pete Papaherackles

"Freedom", "Equality" and "Brotherhood" are scams!
These values have been manipulated like "cankerworms boring into society" and the godfather, Pete Papaherakles, tells you why. It's written right in the Protocols.
On January 7, 2018 Pete Papaherakles and I embarked upon a seven part video, totaling 3.5 hours in length, followed by another series, "Evidence for the Protocols of Zion". See the whole video at
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dKo5PWSbwFh8/
The Protocols of Zion is the game plan to take over the entire world. What has happened since it was published in 1903 has fulfilled what they claimed they were going to do. That alone is astonishing proof that the Protocols are for real. Every major aspect of human civilization is under their control, just as stated in the Protocols.
