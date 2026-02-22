BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Metal Gear Solid (2000, Game Boy Color)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
2 views • 1 day ago

Metal Gear Solid is an action-adventure developed by Konami and Tose, and published by Konami.

The story takes place in an alternate continuity separate from the mainline Metal Gear series. A secret U.S. military initiative, Project Babel, has developed a new prototype of the Metal Gear weapon, a nuclear-capable walking tank. Before the program can be secured, the Gindra Liberation Front, a paramilitary faction based in the Central African nation of Gindra, seizes the prototype. Special agent Solid Snake is called out of retirement and sent to infiltrate the occupied fortress known as Outer Heaven. His mission is to recover the stolen Metal Gear and uncover the motives behind the insurgency, which threatens to destabilize the region and reignite global conflict.

The game is similar to the original 2D Metal Gear games. The game is played from a top-down view. Stages are divided into areas. If you reenter an are, all guards are restored. The game play is focused on stealth. Enemies and security systems have a line of sight which you have to avoid. If you are spotted, enemies will swarm and you need to escape and hide until the alarm is off again. You can crawl over the floor and push yourself to a wall, and hide in shadows and crates. Items like a fog creator help you to bypass security systems like laser detective barriers. A radar map shows the positions of guards and cameras in real-time, but is disappears once the alarm is sounded. You can punch to knock out guards and use fire arms, though using the latter will often trigger an alarm. Sometimes guards are sleeping, but making noises will wake them. For example, certain grounds or high grass will make sounds if you move through.

Keywords
konamimetal gear solidaction-adventuregame boy colortose
