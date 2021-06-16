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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0953 - Laverne S Dolores C - Report on death sentence
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11 views • June 16, 2021
Haley, a serial rapist and murderer who was described by police as a “one man crime wave”, beat Laverne, who had just turned 56 a week before, to death with a 2x4 so hard, there were huge gashes left in her skull. Months later, he broke into Dolores’ apartment, raping and sodomizing her, before stealing $15 and leaving her strangled, half-naked body on the floor.
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