After 100x Guess, Woke Guy Learns the TRUE FIGURE of Unarmed Black Men Shot by the Police

The left wants you to believe that police are killing unarmed black people six times day in America. The truth is that the number is much much much much much lower, and in this video, a woke man (Rating himself 4 or 5/10 on the woke scale,) basketball player + counselor Isaiah discovers the true number of unarmed blacks shot by the police in America, after a guess 100x more than the true figure. Please check out Isaiah's channel and his video about Brittney Griner and other sports topics here -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AU3vtmkIkH0 (Players Development is the name of his channel. He's a good guy and as you'll see by his reaction) MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more