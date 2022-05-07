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Mascherine: dal 1 Maggio 2022 chi ve la chiede è un criminale
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22 views • May 07, 2022
Here explained what happens to facemasks in Italy after May 1st, 2022 and the latest provision defecated by Speranza through Draghi's criminal cabinet.
Si', non sono più 'obbligatorie' (non lo erano nemmeno prima..) nei centri commerciali e negozi. .... Ma allora perché i Lidl di Pescara continuano a vietare l'ingresso senza?
No greenpAss either... yet, many in the country still require it from their employees.
What a blissed democracy I live in these days!
Beeeeeeeehhhh!🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑
Source: https://www.difendersiora.it/ffp2
Lang: Ita
Subs: none
Si', non sono più 'obbligatorie' (non lo erano nemmeno prima..) nei centri commerciali e negozi. .... Ma allora perché i Lidl di Pescara continuano a vietare l'ingresso senza?
No greenpAss either... yet, many in the country still require it from their employees.
What a blissed democracy I live in these days!
Beeeeeeeehhhh!🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑
Source: https://www.difendersiora.it/ffp2
Lang: Ita
Subs: none
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