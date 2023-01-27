Create New Account
How a HORRIFIC COVID mask dispute led to this woman's DEATH
High Hopes
Published Yesterday
Glenn Beck


Jan 26, 2023


Denise Warriner is on a mission to find justice for her sister’s awful, 2020 death. Recently released CCTV footage shows 43-year-old Stephanie Warriner sitting in a wheelchair in a Canadian hospital. Warriner, who suffered from COPD, lowered her COVID mask because she was struggling to breathe. A horrific confrontation then occurred between Warriner and several hospital security guards. The men then move her seemingly lifeless body to another area of the hospital. She died two weeks later. Denise, who for THREE YEARS has been urging Canadian officials to try those responsible for her sister’s passing, joins Glenn to detail her efforts and the lack of action from Canada she’s seen as a result. Plus, she explains how YOU can get involved…


