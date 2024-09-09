100% Proof of Chemtrails! BUT YOU WILL NOT WATCH THEM AT ALL!

United States Meteorologist explaining Weather Control and the effects of Chemtrails and much more!

I (WE) have been Censored on every Platform and I have been completely removed from the Facebook's World of Spying for Speaking The Truth! If We do not Stop the Distractions and Wake Up the Masses, We will See HELL on Earth!

That is a Desperate Message, to all those Who are in Charge, of these Lunatic Operations!🆘

👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt





• To Resist a Tyranny! You must be Independent of That Tyranny! 🆘

https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

David Yates

https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

Sunfire Sky

https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos

Luis Edward Diani

https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos

Alex Hammer

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer





Real Fishing Life

https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos