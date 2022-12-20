Create New Account
'The Evidence Is Overwhelming': MP Andrew Bridgen Tells GBNews Why C19 Shots Should Be Suspended
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
"This isn't about right or left; this is about right and wrong," professed Bridgen.

"When you've got, by Pfizer's own figures, 1 in 800 severe adverse events, the harm you're doing by the vaccination is greater than the good. The risk-benefit, even for over 80s, is on the wrong side of the equation."

H/T: https://t.me/childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

