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18 Signs to the Russian Attack on America
High Hopes
High Hopes
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416 views • August 22, 2022

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


August 22, 2022


This video is truly urgent and very important. The number one question that everyone asks is: When is Russia going to Attack America? When will America be destroyed? Pastor Stan shares prophecies, visions, and dreams to answer that question today. Make sure to share it with all your friends!


00:00 - The Devil’s Playbook

06:23 - War and Invasion

12:23 - Expectancies of War

13:10 - Beginning of the End

16:07 - Chris Reed Headlines

19:16 - Totalitarian Government

20:28 - Leslie Johnson Headlines

22:51 - Dirty Bomb Threat

23:52 - Joseph’s Kitchen


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club

To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

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Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club


Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]


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http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


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To Watch the Russia Bundle and subscribe to WatchProphecyClub.com, please visit :

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/programs/russia-in-bible-prophecy-bundle


For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church


Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog


Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/


Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/


Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership


Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon


Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/


Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/


Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/


Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1gwemz-18-signs-to-the-russian-attack-on-america-08222022.html


Keywords
attackamericasignsrussiauschristianprophecyreligionwarunited statesinvasiontyrannytimingtotalitarian governmentprophecy clubdirty bombstan johnsonleslie johnsonchris reed
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