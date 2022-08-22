18 Signs to the Russian Attack on America

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
August 22, 2022
This video is truly urgent and very important. The number one question that everyone asks is: When is Russia going to Attack America? When will America be destroyed? Pastor Stan shares prophecies, visions, and dreams to answer that question today. Make sure to share it with all your friends!
00:00 - The Devil’s Playbook
06:23 - War and Invasion
12:23 - Expectancies of War
13:10 - Beginning of the End
16:07 - Chris Reed Headlines
19:16 - Totalitarian Government
20:28 - Leslie Johnson Headlines
22:51 - Dirty Bomb Threat
23:52 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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