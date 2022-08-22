Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





August 22, 2022





This video is truly urgent and very important. The number one question that everyone asks is: When is Russia going to Attack America? When will America be destroyed? Pastor Stan shares prophecies, visions, and dreams to answer that question today. Make sure to share it with all your friends!





00:00 - The Devil’s Playbook

06:23 - War and Invasion

12:23 - Expectancies of War

13:10 - Beginning of the End

16:07 - Chris Reed Headlines

19:16 - Totalitarian Government

20:28 - Leslie Johnson Headlines

22:51 - Dirty Bomb Threat

23:52 - Joseph’s Kitchen





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1gwemz-18-signs-to-the-russian-attack-on-america-08222022.html



