The Mark of the Beast Is Here

August 9th, 2020
Pastor Dean Odle addresses the truth of RNA vaccines and the various ways the mark of the beast could be implemented. Despite the lies spread in media propaganda, an RNA vaccine WOULD alter human DNA. Do not risk being eternally separated from the Lord Jesus Christ!
"Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition" 2 Thessalonians 2:3
