Who’s going to tell Trump what Bibi 🇮🇱 truly wants?

Make no mistake… no matter what or why Trump is doing what he’s doing. Even if he’s trying to save his own skin. He did this. He has been on the wrong side since the beginning of this term, probably sooner. He sold us out. And when he allowed for 500,000+, Palestinians to be murdered, his fate was sealed in my view, unless he goes through a massive massive repentance process with God Himself.

https://www.facebook.com/ericmoutsos/videos/whos-going-to-tell-trump-what-bibi-truly-wants/1021068557142515/

Further Info:

Trump makes surprise visit to Lubavitcher Rebbe's grave in New York City

https://www.ynetnews.com/article/hkq8ujzkye



----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!