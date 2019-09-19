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The Best Apocalypse Gun in the World
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44 views • September 19, 2019
If you could only bring one gun to survive the apocalypse, which one is the best pick?
There is one gun that is clearly superior to all others - The Raging Judge Magnum - nothing else even comes close when it comes to the complete apocalypse challenge including:
- Self Defense
- Travel
- Ammo Scarcity
- Hunting
- and Exotic threats.
There is one gun that is clearly superior to all others - The Raging Judge Magnum - nothing else even comes close when it comes to the complete apocalypse challenge including:
- Self Defense
- Travel
- Ammo Scarcity
- Hunting
- and Exotic threats.
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