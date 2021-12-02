EP 2715-6PM AUSTRALIA FREAKS OUT! 3 "ABORIGINES" (BLACKS) ESCAPE A QUARANTINE CAMP (ZOO) 

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Three teenagers escaped the Howard Springs quarantine camp in the Northern Territory of Australia early Wednesday morning, sparking a massive search operation. Aged 15, 16 and 17, the teen boys are from an aboriginal community called Binjari where they were placed into the camp after being marked as close contacts of positive cases in the area. Despite the fact that all three escapees tested negative for Covid the day before they broke out, police conducted a major operation to find them. Masked officers stopped citizens at checkpoints and searched their vehicles for the runaway kids.. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19410
Special Guest: Marc Morano, the award-winning producer, writer and host of Climate Hustle — a film released in 2016 to hundreds of U.S. theatres — and Climate Hustle 2 in 2020 — is one of the highest profile voices of climate realism in the world today. https://www.climatedepot.com/ https://www.amazon.com/Green-Fraud-Deal-Worse-Think/dp/1684510856 Twitter: @climatedepot
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