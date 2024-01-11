Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ep. 63: Alex Berenson
channel image
Son of the Republic
629 Subscribers
155 views
Published 16 hours ago

When do the architects of the ’rona catastrophe go on trial?

We asked Alex Berenson.

* Mandating a vaccine that doesn’t work.

* Vaccine dangers.

* Will we ever get an apology for COVID tyranny?

* The four great villains of COVID.

* Future lockdowns?


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 11 January 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-alex-berenson/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1745581351498060019

Keywords
big pharmavaccine injurytucker carlsongenocidedepopulationtyrannypopulation reductionbioweaponvaxadverse eventdemocidemass murdermandatejablockdowncoronaviruscovidplandemicgain of functionscamdemicalex berensonexcess deathsexcess mortalitydesigner virus

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket