© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Klaus Schwab the most dangerous man in the world?
Follow
1
Share
Report
191 views • March 12, 2022
AwakenWithJP, March 5, 2022
Klaus Schwab is bringing you the great reset. And not only will it be great, it’ll be a fantastic reset! The folks at the World Economic Forum are busy helping protect you from climate change and disease. Yet some people still ask, is Klaus Schwab the most dangerous man in the
World? Get the full picture along with everything they DON’T want you to know in this video!
Listen and Subscribe to the Podcast here:
https://apple.co/3fFTbPC
Also available everywhere else you get podcasts. Just search and subscribe to "Awaken With JP Sears Show"
Grab your Red/Blue Light Teeth Whitening Kit at https://naturalteethwhiteners.com/jp
Check Out Merch Here - https://awakenwithjp.com
See LIVE Comedy Shows - https://awakenwithjp.com/pages/events
Take a stand against censorship. Join Awakened Warriors Email List - https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme
Connect at:
http://www.facebook.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.Instagram.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.twitter.com/AwakenWithJP
https://mewe.com/p/awakenwithjp
https://parler.com/profile/AwakenWithJP
http://www.AwakenWithJP.com
Klaus Schwab is bringing you the great reset. And not only will it be great, it’ll be a fantastic reset! The folks at the World Economic Forum are busy helping protect you from climate change and disease. Yet some people still ask, is Klaus Schwab the most dangerous man in the
World? Get the full picture along with everything they DON’T want you to know in this video!
Listen and Subscribe to the Podcast here:
https://apple.co/3fFTbPC
Also available everywhere else you get podcasts. Just search and subscribe to "Awaken With JP Sears Show"
Grab your Red/Blue Light Teeth Whitening Kit at https://naturalteethwhiteners.com/jp
Check Out Merch Here - https://awakenwithjp.com
See LIVE Comedy Shows - https://awakenwithjp.com/pages/events
Take a stand against censorship. Join Awakened Warriors Email List - https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme
Connect at:
http://www.facebook.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.Instagram.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.twitter.com/AwakenWithJP
https://mewe.com/p/awakenwithjp
https://parler.com/profile/AwakenWithJP
http://www.AwakenWithJP.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.