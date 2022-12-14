Create New Account
Reports from Under the Desk (Special) - Restoring the Lost Art of the Laying on of Hands
Heart of the Tribes
Published 17 hours ago

Did you know, as Living Stones Tabernacles, YHWH has given us the means to restore health using the Energy of Creation — The Alef Tav?! Welcome to a special Reports from under the Desk with guests Nitza Moshe and Janie Spurrier, graduates of the 2nd Class of the Momentous Historical Aleph-Tav Body System. Dr. Alphonso V. Monzo III, explains of the back of His book titled The Aleph-Tav Body System that The Aleph-Tav Body is a Hebrew, electromagnetic telecommunications system that controls all the information needed for the proper function, form and animation of the human body. Discovering this principle of creation and living in accordance with YHWH's Word allows us to make applications in our lives that put us on the path of blessings.

12.12.22

DR. MONZO

Website: https://www.well-beingbydesign.com/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1786717


 NITZA MOSHE

Website: https://www.remnantremedy.com/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Coder1A

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RemnantRemedy


 HEART OF THE TRIBES

Telegram: https://t.me/+6lf5W12zEF81Mjhh

Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org


healingreportremnantoilstavheart of the tribealefreports from under the deskbody system

