CIA Corruption, Killer Drones & Government Surveillance
* Erik Prince on the many failures of the U.S. military.
* He is an entrepreneur, former Navy SEAL and founder of Blackwater Worldwide, a private military corporation.
* His latest project is Unplugged, a phone, messaging application and VPN that is privacy focused and won’t collect or share customer data.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 May 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-erik-prince
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1792963714779426941
