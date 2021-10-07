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Intelligent Design and the Shortcomings of Darwin and the Original Theory of Evolution with Robert Shedinger
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10 views • October 07, 2021
Was Darwin wrong all along? While not proven, new theories of evolution may help researchers complete the picture of genesis and mutations.
Listen up to learn:
1. The meaning of intelligent design
2. How collectivism may play a role
3. Why conformity is harmful to further research
Robert Shedinger, the Johnson Endowed Chair in Biblical Studies, shares his research into evolution and modern science’s issues with Darwin.
While Darwin’s theory of evolution has been the gold standard for most of recent history, science may have some questions. Moreover, since his research may not show adequate evidence and rely on rhetorical devices, the theory may not be wholly complete.
No proper evidence was ever shown to definitively prove natural selection, opening the door for more theories to be developed. For example, intelligent design may hold the critical information to fill in the gaps.
To learn more, visit https://www.luther.edu/shedinro/.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/38oMlMr
Listen up to learn:
1. The meaning of intelligent design
2. How collectivism may play a role
3. Why conformity is harmful to further research
Robert Shedinger, the Johnson Endowed Chair in Biblical Studies, shares his research into evolution and modern science’s issues with Darwin.
While Darwin’s theory of evolution has been the gold standard for most of recent history, science may have some questions. Moreover, since his research may not show adequate evidence and rely on rhetorical devices, the theory may not be wholly complete.
No proper evidence was ever shown to definitively prove natural selection, opening the door for more theories to be developed. For example, intelligent design may hold the critical information to fill in the gaps.
To learn more, visit https://www.luther.edu/shedinro/.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/38oMlMr
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